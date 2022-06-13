Airline travel to take off after COVID testing drops for international trips

The U.S. travel industry is hopeful the Biden administration lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for international visitors will boost tourism just in time for summer.

The White House announced Friday the end of pre-travel COVID-19 testing starting June 12.

The decision was celebrated as "very welcome news" at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, where FOX Business' Madison Alworth reported for "Varney & Co."

"There's definitely smiles here," Alworth said. "Travelers obviously [are] so excited about this change."

Analysis from the U.S. Travel Association estimates upwards of 5.4 million tourists and nearly $9 billion in spending could come to the U.S. by the end of 2022.

Following over two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the travel industry has suffered greatly with many reluctant to fly even as restrictions began to ease.

"International inbound travel is vitally important to businesses and workers across the country who have struggled to regain losses from this valuable sector," U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement. "More than half of international travelers in a recent survey pointed to the pre-departure testing requirement as a major deterrent for inbound travel to the U.S."

The newly-open runways for visitors, however, come with a price: record-high inflation.

"Hotel prices increased by around 33% across the US over the last year, according to a new report, as well as airfare costs soaring 37.8% year-over-year in May according to the latest CPI data," Alworth reported.

The CDC will remain alert to COVID-19 cases and reevaluate the testing decision in 90 days if the situation changes.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.