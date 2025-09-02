AI stock euphoria: Is this another 2000 dot-com bust in the making?

If you were investing in the late 1990s, you’ll remember the euphoria of the dot-com boom. Anything with a ".com" at the end of its name could raise millions in capital and see its stock price double or triple overnight.

Investors believed the internet would change everything – which, to be fair, it eventually did. But between 2000 and 2002, that dream turned into a nightmare when the Nasdaq lost nearly 80% of its value, wiping out trillions of dollars in wealth.

Today, with artificial intelligence leading headlines and fueling investor enthusiasm, many people are wondering if we are about to experience another dot-com bust?

The Parallels to the Late ’90s

There are some undeniable similarities between the two periods. Back then, internet companies with little more than a business plan and a website were valued at astronomical levels. Today, AI feels like the new internet – a transformative technology that promises to upend industries from healthcare to finance to entertainment. The narrative is powerful, and capital is rushing in. Recently, Palantir which is a fan favorite stock right now, traded with a PE of 522!

Another similarity is market concentration. In 1999, Cisco, Intel, Sun Microsystems and AOL were the poster children of the boom. Fast-forward to today, and the so-called "Magnificent 7" – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia – make up more than 30% of the entire S&P 500.

To put that in perspective, the S&P 500 is supposed to be a diversified index of America’s top companies. But if just a handful of stocks are driving most of the returns, that creates real risks if those companies stumble. The market capitalization of the top 10 S&P 500 stocks is almost 40% of the entire S&P 500 Index.

The Differences That Matter

While the echoes of the dot-com era are loud, the differences are even louder.

First, valuations are stretched but not nearly as absurd as 1999. Back then, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 was over 25 – an eye-popping figure for the time. Many internet stocks had no earnings at all, making traditional valuation metrics meaningless.

Today, the S&P 500’s forward P/E ratio hovers around 21. That’s elevated compared to the long-term average of 15-16, but nowhere near dot-com territory. And crucially, the tech giants dominating today’s index are highly profitable businesses generating enormous cash flow. The only area where we see these dot-com patterns popping up are in AI stocks. Slap the two letters AI next to a stock and it’s a feeding frenzy for investors.

Second, the companies leading the charge aren’t speculative startups with unproven business models. Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet are trillion-dollar companies with fortress balance sheets and decades of consistent profitability. Nvidia – the crown jewel of the AI trade – sells real products with extraordinary demand. Unlike Pets.com, Webvan.com and eToys (remember them?), these firms have sustainable revenue streams and durable competitive advantages.

Is AI the New Dot-Com?

There’s no doubt that AI feels frothy. Just as investors in the late 1990s believed every business would be transformed by the internet, many now believe AI will reshape every corner of the economy. Some of this optimism is justified.

The internet did change the way we live our lives today. AI has the potential to boost productivity, reduce costs and create entirely new industries. But in the short term, markets almost always overestimate the speed of adoption and AI companies start up so fast that many are bound to fail.

That’s where the risk lies: not in whether AI will change the world, but in how quickly investors think it will happen. History tells us that transformative technologies often go through hype cycles. We thought by now, people wouldn’t still be writing checks but still 50% of Americans wrote at least one check over the past 12 months. There will be winners, but there will also be plenty of losers along the way.

Why This Isn’t 2000

Despite the hype, I don’t believe we’re headed for a repeat of the dot-com crash. Here’s why:

Earnings Power: The largest companies in the S&P 500 are cash-generating machines. Apple alone makes more than $100 billion in free cash flow annually. That’s a far cry from the cash-burning dot-coms of the past.

Stronger Balance Sheets: Corporate America is healthier today. Many leading firms have low debt and massive cash reserves. In 2000, balance sheets were far weaker.

Regulation and Maturity: The financial system is more prepared. Lessons from the dot-com bust and the 2008 crisis have shaped more cautious capital markets.

Will there be volatility? Absolutely. Some AI-driven stocks are priced for perfection and will correct when reality falls short of expectations. But a wholesale collapse of the market like we saw from 2000 to 2002 is unlikely.

The better comparison might be the railroad boom of the 1800s. Railroads transformed the economy, and many companies failed along the way. But the infrastructure they created powered America’s growth for more than a century. AI may follow the same path – messy in the early years, but ultimately world-changing.