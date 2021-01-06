Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

US companies unexpectedly shed 123,000 jobs in December, ADP report shows

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected economy to add 88,000 jobs

Here’s where the jobs are in the US

U.S. private employers in December slashed jobs for the first time in six months, suggesting the labor market's recovery from the coronavirus crisis has stalled amid a resurgence in cases nationwide, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday.

The report showed that companies shed 123,000 jobs last month, missing the 88,000-job increase that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted.

"As the impact of the pandemic on the labor market intensifies, December posted the first decline since April 2020," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

The data precedes the Labor Department's more-closely watched jobs report, which is predicted to show the U.S. economy added 100,000 jobs last month, down from November's gain of 245,000. Analysts anticipate unemployment will hold steady at 6.7%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 