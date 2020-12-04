US economy added 245,000 jobs in November as COVID surge threatens to undermine recovery
Economists expected employers to have added 469,000 jobs in November
The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as a surge of new infections triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns by state and local governments.
The Labor Department's monthly payroll report, released Friday, also showed the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 6.8% and the economy added 469,000 jobs.
