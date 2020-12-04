US economy added 245,000 jobs in November as COVID surge threatens to undermine recovery

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as a surge of new infections triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns by state and local governments.

The Labor Department's monthly payroll report, released Friday, also showed the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 6.8% and the economy added 469,000 jobs.

