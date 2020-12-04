Expand / Collapse search
US economy added 245,000 jobs in November as COVID surge threatens to undermine recovery

Economists expected employers to have added 469,000 jobs in November

How can the job market recover during another possible coronavirus shutdown?

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as a surge of new infections triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns by state and local governments.

The Labor Department's monthly payroll report, released Friday, also showed the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 6.8% and the economy added 469,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.