A historic look at job creation in the US over the past 10 years

Despite a year of market volatility exacerbated by concerns of a softening economy and decelerating global growth, U.S. employers added 2.63 million jobs in 2018 – the highest number since 2015.
On Friday, the Department of Labor released its final payroll data report for 2018, revealing that the U.S. economy had added 312,000 jobs in December, blowing past Wall Street’s expectations of 177,000 jobs and pushing the yearly total even higher. It was the biggest gain since February, which saw 324,000 positions added.
Here’s a look at how many jobs the U.S. economy added -- and lost -- over the past decade.
2018: Added 2.63 million
2017: Added 2.18 million
2016: Added 2.34 million
2015: Added 2.71 million
2014: Added 3 million
2013: Added 2.3 million
2012: Added 2.15 million
2011: Added 2.09 million
2010: Added 1.05 million
2009: Lost 5.06 million
