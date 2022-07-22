7-Eleven slashes 880 US jobs in restructuring

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is cutting approximately 880 jobs in its Irving, Texas, and Enon, Ohio, support centers and field support operations.

The layoffs are part of an ongoing "integration process" related to its $21 billion acquisition of Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Speedway gas stations in 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SVNDY SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 19.47 +0.04 +0.21% MPC MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP. 86.45 -2.34 -2.64%

"As with any integration, our approach includes assessing our combined organization structure. The review was slowed by Covid-19 but is now complete, and we are finalizing the go-forward organization structure," a 7-Eleven spokesperson told FOX Business. "These decisions have not been made lightly, and we are working to support impacted employees, including providing career transition services."

7-Eleven has more than 13,000 locations in North America, according to the latest annual filing from its parent company Seven & i Holdings. News of the layoffs was first reported by CNBC.

The move comes as Seven & i Holdings has been facing pressure from activist investor ValueAct Capital, which bought a $1.53 billion stake in the company last year.

The firm released a 75-page presentation in February urging Seven & i Holdings to make structural reforms and sell off non-core assets to focus on 7-Eleven's growth.

In April, Seven & i Holdings said it would revise its compensation system and policies for its board and appointed a new outside director.

7-Eleven is the latest business to lay off employees, following similar moves by Microsoft, Twitter, Tesla, Netflix, Coinbase, Robinhood, JPMorgan Chase, Vimeo and Victoria's Secret.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 264.84 +2.57 +0.98% TWTR TWITTER INC. 39.99 +0.42 +1.07% TSLA TESLA INC. 815.12 +72.62 +9.78% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 220.44 -3.44 -1.53% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 70.61 -3.37 -4.55% HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. 9.03 -0.39 -4.09% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 115.32 +0.78 +0.68% VMEO VIMEO 5.88 -0.55 -8.48% VSCO VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. 33.02 +0.69 +2.13%

Meanwhile, companies that have halted or slowed hiring include Snap Inc., Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Spotify, Uber and Goldman Sachs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SNAP SNAP INC. 9.97 -6.39 -39.07% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 114.34 +0.44 +0.39% META META PLATFORMS INC. 183.17 +0.08 +0.04% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 115.62 +2.37 +2.09% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 23.20 -1.03 -4.26% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 326.54 +5.09 +1.58%

Shares of Seven & i Holdings are down 11% year to date.