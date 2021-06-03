Rep. Brady unveils GOP efforts to expand family paid leave, tax reform

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss the Republican Party's efforts to expand family paid leave and tax credit, arguing 'Democrats are proposing a one size fits all mandate.'

REP. KEVIN BRADY: …Ways and Means staff today is unveiling a new analysis that shows we as a government have already approved already unprecedented help for families. The family of four with both parents out of work will have received over $109,000 in government checks through this September. The same family with maybe just one parent out of work, $67,000 in government checks just from stimulus, the child subsidies and unemployment…

Our point from this, all this is to say, if we want to help families build their lives and rebuild the US economy for the long term, then it's time for the emergency spending and the endless government checks to end. We really need to focus on job opportunities for these folks.

…Republicans just unveiled a new proposal here that goes in a different direction. We expand the family paid leave, tax credit and our tax reform. Focus it on small businesses, help them lower their cost by allowing them to join together. And we put workers and their businesses in charge of their plans. And part of that, as you said, is taking the 50 billion dollars in child care money that hasn't been sent to the states yet, making sure there's flexibility so families can use it the way they need it - not Washington.

