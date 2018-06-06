When They Were Startups

Custom fit men's clothing: There's an app for that
MTailor CEO Miles Penn on how the company's technology uses smartphone cameras to take measurements for custom clothing.
Sword & Plough co-founders Emily Nunez Cavness and Betsy Nunez on how their small business' product line and how it is giving back to veterans.
FBN's Cheryl Casone talks to Peter's Clam Bar owner Butch Yamali about small businesses across America having trouble finding teenagers to fill summer jobs and the debate over whether the Long Island Iced Tea was created in Long Island, New York or in Tennessee.
FBN's Hillary Vaughn talks to HopSkipDrive CEO Joanna McFarland about the new car service for kids.
Morff Electric President Christian Morfin on how he started his own business after his electrical apprenticeship.
PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell on the versatility of the company's new brewing machine.
Dog Tag CEO Meghan Ogilvie on the bakery's partnership with Starbucks and how it is helping America's veterans.
Chef's Cut Real Jerky co-founder Dennis Riedel on the factors behind the company's success.
C.W. Pencil Enterprise owner Caroline Weaver on her store that only sells pencils.
Former U.S. Small Business Administrator Hector Barreto on a new survey that jobs cuts fell 40% year-over-year in April.
Georgia Department of Economic Development's Ryan Waldrep on some of the top small businesses in the state.
Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun on the midterm election, President Trump's style and the challenges facing small businesses across America.
Rep. Dave Brat, (R-Va.), on the tax reform legislation and Hillary Clinton's comments on capitalism.
Welcomemat Services' Brian Mattingly on the impact of the tax reform legislation and the company's business model.
Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof on Amazon's impact on retail, investing in technology and the rising number of startups.
Philly Pretzel Factory CEO Dan DiZio on how the company got its start and its expansion across the country.
Bank of America Head of Small Business Sharon Miller says small business expects the U.S. economy to strengthen in the coming year.
SBA Administrator Linda McMahon on Republican efforts to promote the benefits of the tax reform legislation and Amazon's impact on small business in America.
Vineyard Vines co-founders Shep Murray and Ian Murray on how the clothing company got its start.
SquareFoot CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum on how the company's digital platform streamlines the process of finding office space.