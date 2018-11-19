Celebrating Small Business

SBE Council president on how Congress can help small businesses
SBE Council President & CEO Karen Kerrigan discusses why small business are doing well and the uncertainties going into 2019.
Job Creators Network President & CEO Alfredo Ortiz discusses how the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are affecting the U.S. economy.
Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill discusses how President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs are hurting his business.
Captain Tyler Merritt (Ret.) discusses the story behind his company Nine Line Apparel.
Apprenti Executive Director Jennifer Carlson and Penfed Credit Union CEO James Schenck on helping veterans transition to the civilian workforce or start small businesses.
Robin Burdette, the founder and owner of the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady in Pulaski, Virginia, shares her secret recipe to success.
The owner and founder of Farmgirl Flowers, Christina Stembel, bootstrapped her company in 2010 with her entire savings of $49,000. Now, her company is on track to make $20 million. A look at how she did it and the advice she has for other entrepreneurs.
U.S. Open star Maria Sharapova talks about the ups and downs of launching her candy brand ahead of the tournament.