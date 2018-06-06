Protecting Your Small Business

China trade showdown: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin arrives in Beijing for talks
A delegation led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has arrived here for two days of trade negotiations with their Chinese counterparts.
Americans will spend an estimated $62.75 billion on their pets this year and part of that spending is driven by the latest trend of pet parties.
Companies that experience rapid sales growth can also quickly eat through their cash supply. Here are some tips to ensure your businesses' success doesn't lead to an empty bank account.
The primary benefit of direct federal trademark filings is entrepreneurs can save money in legal fees. The downside of self-filings is the absence of an ongoing relationship with legal counsel who can apprise entrepreneurs of changing regulations and issues that can affect the value of their prized federal trademark registrations. The new XXX domain serving the adult entertainment industry is one of these high-alert issues.
It’s never too late to start implementing and executing best practices when it comes to data protection. Here are three tips for small businesses to protect their data no matter what Mother Nature has in store.
Creating long, convoluted passwords is instrumental to keeping data and personal information secure. But who can remember all those different passwords?
Scammers have accelerated their adoption of social engineered emails with the adoption of a variety of new techniques including sending messages pretending to from a smart printer or a colleague.
While the potential for cloud computing is rapidly growing, small business owners need to proceed with caution and be willing to assume responsibility for security blips when they arise. Here's what experts say you should and should not store in the cloud.
Businesses can plan and prepare for disasters until they actually occur, but what happens once the shock and devastation is over?
Having extra hands to help your business get through its busy season is invaluable, however, without structured training and education plans for these workers, you may be facing fines and even lawsuits, experts say.
It's may never seem like a good time to fire someone, but doing so may be crucial to having your business run more efficiently. Here are some tips from the Young Entrepreneur Council on how to know when to let a worker go.
Whether it’s a hurricane, tornado, earthquake, wild fire or any other natural or manmade disaster being prepared will enable you to get your business back up and running smoothly and quickly.
Small businesses are only as good as their employees. Have one bad apple and it can wreck the entire apple cart. But a small business owner doesn’t have to let one morale-sapping employee infect the whole office.
Small business owners may not think they need this type of insurance, but end up getting sued and you may think again.
Although there’s no guarantee your business won’t ever be sued, there are steps you can take to mitigate the risk.
How and when to get trademarks and copyrights. And don’t have time to make sure no one is infringing on your copyright or trademark and making money off your creations or ideas? Relax, there are intellectual property watch services that do just that.
Small businesses have a lot more at risk than lost productivity this holiday season, as employees browsing and shopping online can open a business up to scams and security breaches.
Accepting credit and debit cards is a no-brainer for many small businesses. However, if you fail to safeguard the consumer information received with these transactions, you may end up facing major fines and losses.
Thankfully it won’t cost a small business owner much to protect their mobile phones and the ones employees are using.