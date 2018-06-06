Protecting Your Small Business

Tips to Avoid a Cash Crisis

Companies that experience rapid sales growth can also quickly eat through their cash supply. Here are some tips to ensure your businesses' success doesn't lead to an empty bank account.

How to Prevent XXX Domains From Damaging Your Registered Trademarks

The primary benefit of direct federal trademark filings is entrepreneurs can save money in legal fees. The downside of self-filings is the absence of an ongoing relationship with legal counsel who can apprise entrepreneurs of changing regulations and issues that can affect the value of their prized federal trademark registrations. The new XXX domain serving the adult entertainment industry is one of these high-alert issues.

What You Should and Shouldn't Store in the Cloud

While the potential for cloud computing is rapidly growing,  small business owners need to proceed with caution and be willing to assume responsibility for security blips when they arise. Here's what experts say you should and should not store in the cloud.

When You Need a Trademark and, or Copyright

How and when to get trademarks and copyrights. And don’t have time to make sure no one is infringing on your copyright or trademark and making money off your creations or ideas? Relax, there are intellectual property watch services that do just that.

Four Steps for Protecting Customer Data

Accepting credit and debit cards is a no-brainer for many small businesses. However, if you fail to safeguard the consumer information received with these transactions, you may end up facing major fines and losses.