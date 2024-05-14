Expand / Collapse search
Time to claim $1B in tax refunds dwindles: A state-by-state breakdown

An estimated 1M people didn’t file tax return in 2020

The clock is ticking for Americans to file tax refunds for 2020 as the May 17 deadline nears.

About 1 million people failed to file, leaving refunds collectively worth more than $1 billion sitting with the Internal Revenue Service.

The median refund for 2020 is $932, with Texas, California, Florida and New York leading the states that have the largest number of taxpayers eligible for the money.

FOX Business, courtesy of the IRS, provides a list of the states with the likely cash refunds.

Estimates of individuals who may be due 2020 income tax refunds, per IRS data:

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds*
Alabama 15,200 $926 $16,839,800
Alaska 3,700 $931 $4,335,300
Arizona 25,400 $871 $26,939,600
Arkansas 8,700 $923 $9,392,600
California 88,200 $835 $94,226,300
Colorado 18,500 $894 $20,109,900
Connecticut 9,800 $978 $11,343,600
Delaware 3,600 $945 $4,156,500
District of Columbia 2,900 $968 $3,503,800
Florida 53,200 $891 $58,210,500
Georgia 36,400 $900 $39,175,600
Hawaii 5,200 $979 $5,972,600
Idaho 4,500 $761 $4,369,600
Illinois 36,200 $956 $40,608,000
Indiana 19,200 $922 $20,893,000
Iowa 9,600 $953 $10,601,700
Kansas 8,700 $900 $9,285,600
Kentucky 10,600 $920 $11,236,300
Louisiana 15,100 $957 $17,357,300
Maine 3,800 $923 $4,030,200
Maryland 22,200 $991 $26,365,400
Massachusetts 21,800 $975 $25,071,800
Michigan 34,900 $976 $38,274,800
Minnesota 13,500 $818 $14,043,900
Mississippi 8,100 $861 $8,685,000
Missouri 19,500 $893 $20,803,400
Montana 3,400 $851 $3,632,100
Nebraska 4,700 $901 $5,007,300
Nevada 10,200 $890 $11,143,900
New Hampshire 4,200 $982 $4,923,100
New Jersey 24,400 $920 $27,408,300
New Mexico 6,500 $868 $7,032,700
New York 51,400 $1,029 $60,837,400
North Carolina 27,500 $895 $29,304,100
North Dakota 2,200 $953 $2,482,600
Ohio 31,400 $909 $32,939,900
Oklahoma 14,300 $902 $15,566,900
Oregon 15,300 $847 $15,857,800
Pennsylvania 38,600 $1,031 $43,412,900
Rhode Island 2,600 $986 $2,980,500
South Carolina 11,900 $840 $12,564,900
South Dakota 2,200 $892 $2,346,300
Tennessee 16,800 $909 $18,007,000
Texas 93,400 $960 $107,130,200
Utah 7,800 $836 $8,191,700
Vermont 1,700 $911 $1,818,600
Virginia 25,900 $914 $28,944,600
Washington 26,200 $976 $31,110,300
West Virginia 3,800 $950 $4,130,400
Wisconsin 11,800 $837 $12,139,400
Wyoming 2,100 $961 $2,416,300
Totals 938,800 $932 $1,037,161,300

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.