Time to claim $1B in tax refunds dwindles: A state-by-state breakdown

The clock is ticking for Americans to file tax refunds for 2020 as the May 17 deadline nears.

About 1 million people failed to file, leaving refunds collectively worth more than $1 billion sitting with the Internal Revenue Service.

The median refund for 2020 is $932, with Texas, California, Florida and New York leading the states that have the largest number of taxpayers eligible for the money.

FOX Business, courtesy of the IRS, provides a list of the states with the likely cash refunds.

Estimates of individuals who may be due 2020 income tax refunds, per IRS data:

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds* Alabama 15,200 $926 $16,839,800 Alaska 3,700 $931 $4,335,300 Arizona 25,400 $871 $26,939,600 Arkansas 8,700 $923 $9,392,600 California 88,200 $835 $94,226,300 Colorado 18,500 $894 $20,109,900 Connecticut 9,800 $978 $11,343,600 Delaware 3,600 $945 $4,156,500 District of Columbia 2,900 $968 $3,503,800 Florida 53,200 $891 $58,210,500 Georgia 36,400 $900 $39,175,600 Hawaii 5,200 $979 $5,972,600 Idaho 4,500 $761 $4,369,600 Illinois 36,200 $956 $40,608,000 Indiana 19,200 $922 $20,893,000 Iowa 9,600 $953 $10,601,700 Kansas 8,700 $900 $9,285,600 Kentucky 10,600 $920 $11,236,300 Louisiana 15,100 $957 $17,357,300 Maine 3,800 $923 $4,030,200 Maryland 22,200 $991 $26,365,400 Massachusetts 21,800 $975 $25,071,800 Michigan 34,900 $976 $38,274,800 Minnesota 13,500 $818 $14,043,900 Mississippi 8,100 $861 $8,685,000 Missouri 19,500 $893 $20,803,400 Montana 3,400 $851 $3,632,100 Nebraska 4,700 $901 $5,007,300 Nevada 10,200 $890 $11,143,900 New Hampshire 4,200 $982 $4,923,100 New Jersey 24,400 $920 $27,408,300 New Mexico 6,500 $868 $7,032,700 New York 51,400 $1,029 $60,837,400 North Carolina 27,500 $895 $29,304,100 North Dakota 2,200 $953 $2,482,600 Ohio 31,400 $909 $32,939,900 Oklahoma 14,300 $902 $15,566,900 Oregon 15,300 $847 $15,857,800 Pennsylvania 38,600 $1,031 $43,412,900 Rhode Island 2,600 $986 $2,980,500 South Carolina 11,900 $840 $12,564,900 South Dakota 2,200 $892 $2,346,300 Tennessee 16,800 $909 $18,007,000 Texas 93,400 $960 $107,130,200 Utah 7,800 $836 $8,191,700 Vermont 1,700 $911 $1,818,600 Virginia 25,900 $914 $28,944,600 Washington 26,200 $976 $31,110,300 West Virginia 3,800 $950 $4,130,400 Wisconsin 11,800 $837 $12,139,400 Wyoming 2,100 $961 $2,416,300 Totals 938,800 $932 $1,037,161,300

