Time to claim $1B in tax refunds dwindles: A state-by-state breakdown
An estimated 1M people didn’t file tax return in 2020
The clock is ticking for Americans to file tax refunds for 2020 as the May 17 deadline nears.
About 1 million people failed to file, leaving refunds collectively worth more than $1 billion sitting with the Internal Revenue Service.
The median refund for 2020 is $932, with Texas, California, Florida and New York leading the states that have the largest number of taxpayers eligible for the money.
FOX Business, courtesy of the IRS, provides a list of the states with the likely cash refunds.
Estimates of individuals who may be due 2020 income tax refunds, per IRS data:
|State or District
|Estimated Number of Individuals
|Median Potential Refund
|Total Potential Refunds*
|Alabama
|15,200
|$926
|$16,839,800
|Alaska
|3,700
|$931
|$4,335,300
|Arizona
|25,400
|$871
|$26,939,600
|Arkansas
|8,700
|$923
|$9,392,600
|California
|88,200
|$835
|$94,226,300
|Colorado
|18,500
|$894
|$20,109,900
|Connecticut
|9,800
|$978
|$11,343,600
|Delaware
|3,600
|$945
|$4,156,500
|District of Columbia
|2,900
|$968
|$3,503,800
|Florida
|53,200
|$891
|$58,210,500
|Georgia
|36,400
|$900
|$39,175,600
|Hawaii
|5,200
|$979
|$5,972,600
|Idaho
|4,500
|$761
|$4,369,600
|Illinois
|36,200
|$956
|$40,608,000
|Indiana
|19,200
|$922
|$20,893,000
|Iowa
|9,600
|$953
|$10,601,700
|Kansas
|8,700
|$900
|$9,285,600
|Kentucky
|10,600
|$920
|$11,236,300
|Louisiana
|15,100
|$957
|$17,357,300
|Maine
|3,800
|$923
|$4,030,200
|Maryland
|22,200
|$991
|$26,365,400
|Massachusetts
|21,800
|$975
|$25,071,800
|Michigan
|34,900
|$976
|$38,274,800
|Minnesota
|13,500
|$818
|$14,043,900
|Mississippi
|8,100
|$861
|$8,685,000
|Missouri
|19,500
|$893
|$20,803,400
|Montana
|3,400
|$851
|$3,632,100
|Nebraska
|4,700
|$901
|$5,007,300
|Nevada
|10,200
|$890
|$11,143,900
|New Hampshire
|4,200
|$982
|$4,923,100
|New Jersey
|24,400
|$920
|$27,408,300
|New Mexico
|6,500
|$868
|$7,032,700
|New York
|51,400
|$1,029
|$60,837,400
|North Carolina
|27,500
|$895
|$29,304,100
|North Dakota
|2,200
|$953
|$2,482,600
|Ohio
|31,400
|$909
|$32,939,900
|Oklahoma
|14,300
|$902
|$15,566,900
|Oregon
|15,300
|$847
|$15,857,800
|Pennsylvania
|38,600
|$1,031
|$43,412,900
|Rhode Island
|2,600
|$986
|$2,980,500
|South Carolina
|11,900
|$840
|$12,564,900
|South Dakota
|2,200
|$892
|$2,346,300
|Tennessee
|16,800
|$909
|$18,007,000
|Texas
|93,400
|$960
|$107,130,200
|Utah
|7,800
|$836
|$8,191,700
|Vermont
|1,700
|$911
|$1,818,600
|Virginia
|25,900
|$914
|$28,944,600
|Washington
|26,200
|$976
|$31,110,300
|West Virginia
|3,800
|$950
|$4,130,400
|Wisconsin
|11,800
|$837
|$12,139,400
|Wyoming
|2,100
|$961
|$2,416,300
|Totals
|938,800
|$932
|$1,037,161,300
