Technology
Published | Updated

Pentagon launches military AI platform powered by Google Gemini for defense operations

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says GenAI.mil will 'revolutioniz[e] the way we win' in future warfare

Pentagon launches new military AI platform powered by Google Gemini

EXCLUSIVE The Pentagon is announcing the launch of GenAI.mil, a military-focused AI platform powered by Google Gemini.

In a video obtained by FOX Business, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the platform is designed to give U.S. military personnel direct access to AI tools to help "revolutioniz[e] the way we win."

"The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI," Hegseth said. "As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by."

Hegseth said the platform puts "the world's most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior."

Split image of Pentagon, Hegseth

The Pentagon is launching a platform powered by Google Gemini called GenAI.mil, giving 3 million military personnel access to advanced AI tools. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"At the click of a button, AI models on GenAI can be utilized to conduct deep research, format documents, and even analyze video or imagery at unprecedented speed," he explained.

The official added that the initiative won't stop with GenAI.mil, and that the Pentagon will continue to "aggressively field the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before."

"And all of it is American-made," Hegseth added. "The possibilities with AI are endless. Now, let's get to work."

In a statement, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael said, "[T]here is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance."

"We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce," he said.

Construction near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

The Pentagon is launching GenAI.mil – a military-focused AI platform powered by Google Gemini. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that the company has partnered with government agencies for decades, but emphasized the significance of the new project.

"Through this deployment of Google Cloud’s ‘Gemini for Government’ offering, more than 3 million civilian and military personnel will be able to access the same advanced AI that businesses use every day to drive administrative efficiency and greater business productivity," said Pichai. 

"This is a significant step in accelerating AI adoption across the public sector – all hosted within Google’s secure and reliable systems."

The announcement comes months after President Donald Trump issued America's AI Action Plan, which the White House said "identif[ied] nearly a hundred Federal actions to accelerate American AI innovation."

Sundar Pichai gesturing while speaking.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the rollout of Google Cloud’s "Gemini for Government" will give civilian and military personnel access to the same advanced AI tools businesses use to boost efficiency and productivity. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Pentagon said it will also provide personnel free training on how to use GenAI.mil, aimed at building confidence and teaching them how to most effectively utilize the platform. The service is web-grounded against Google search, which helps prevent hallucinations.