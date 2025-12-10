Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve
Published

Powell refuses to weigh in on Supreme Court case threatening Trump's tariff policies

So far in fiscal year 2026, which began on Oct. 1, the US has collected $69.4B in tariffs

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell announces interest rate decision after December FOMC meeting. video

Fed cuts interest rates by 25 bps despite 3 board members dissenting

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell announces interest rate decision after December FOMC meeting.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday declined to comment on the upcoming Supreme Court decision that could shape the future of President Donald Trump's trade agenda.

"It's not something I want to address here," Powell said during a press conference following the central bank's December interest rate decision. "It's before the courts and we don't think that we help matters by trying to engage," he added.

When asked how the Fed would incorporate potential changes to growth and inflation should the nation’s highest court strike down Trump’s tariffs, Powell said he couldn’t speculate.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, listens to a reporter during the FOMC meeting.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I really don't know," Powell said, adding, "it would depend on a whole bunch of things we don't know."

Powell said the central bank is carefully watching tariff-related inflation pressures, which Fed officials expect to be temporary but still significant enough to factor into policy discussions.

"A reasonable base case is that the effects of tariffs on inflation will be relatively short-lived. Effectively, a one-time shift in the price level," Powell said.

"Our obligation is to make sure that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem," he added.

Since Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, tariff revenues have surged from $23.9 billion in May to $28 billion in June and $29 billion in July. 

Total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department’s "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" report. 

So far in fiscal year 2026, which began on Oct. 1, the U.S. has collected $69.4 billion, according to the latest numbers published by the Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration maintains that aggressive tariffs are necessary to confront what he considers years of unfair global trade, promote U.S. national security, pay down America's staggering debt and generate $2,000 dividends for low- and middle-income Americans.