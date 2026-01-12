Former House speaker argues Trump won’t see 'early' payoff as Republicans map midterm strategy

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy explained why President Donald Trump is unlikely to be rewarded "early" for his foreign policy achievements on "Kudlow" Monday.

"Those things that President Trump are doing, like Venezuela, Cuba, even could get Ukraine and get Iran," McCarthy told FOX Business. "Those are historical, those are world changing, but you don't get rewarded early for it."

McCarthy spoke with FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow about how Republicans should approach midterm strategy, given that history often favors Democrats in the election cycle following a Republican president’s victory.

Pointing to past election outcomes, McCarthy cautioned that major political or global successes do not always yield immediate electoral wins.

"Reagan had a tough reelection, not for himself, but in Congress. Then he comes back roaring," he explained. "It's going to be the timing of how people feel about the economy nationally."

He also noted former President George H.W. Bush's loss in his reelection bid after the Berlin Wall collapse.

With that in mind, the former California lawmaker went on to offer strategies Republicans should employ to maximize their chances in the upcoming midterms.

Most importantly, McCarthy stressed that GOP leaders should "celebrate" their political victories and capitalize on political kryptonite for Democrats, such as the fraud problem plaguing Minnesota and other blue states.

"I would be having hearings every single day about Minnesota, because it's not just Minnesota, it's happening in California, it's happening in Illinois," McCarthy said.

"I'd take President Trump down to the border, have a celebration, and I would literally bring those mayors of those small cities — predominantly Hispanic — and let them get up and just talk about how their city has changed from crime and others," he added.

The goal being to showcase to American voters what Democrats failed to accomplish.

"Securing the border, the Democrats said they could never do it, they couldn't do it," McCarthy said. "Trump did it so fast."

Ultimately, McCarthy said the outcome of the 2026 midterms will depend largely on domestic conditions like the economy.

"A lot of this will hinge domestically where the economy is," he said.