Who are luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander?

Tal and Oren Alexander might not be household names, but the brothers made a name for themselves as top brokers in the world of ultra-luxury real estate, gaining fame for their roles in multiple record-breaking deals.

The two were arrested alongside a third Alexander brother, Alon, on allegations there was a dark side to their high-flying lifestyle. They are accused of running a sex trafficking ring for over a decade with dozens of victims.

The Alexander brothers grew up in Miami and are the sons of a wealthy real estate developer, according to Business Insider, which noted the family also owns a security firm, Kent Security, where Alon was reportedly an executive prior to his arrest.

Tal and Oren both moved to New York in 2008 to launch their respective real estate careers. Oren landed a job with Douglas Elliman Realty, while Tal launched a luxury rental company in 2009.

In 2011, the pair decided to work together as "The Alexander Team" at Douglas Elliman and started making headlines. That same year, Oren made the "Forbes 30 under 30" list for real estate.

In 2019, The Miami Herald profiled the brothers, who at that time were running a 10-person team at Douglas Elliman. The article in March pointed to a trio of deals totaling nearly half a billion dollars that the brothers were involved with already that year.

The first was the sale of a $122 million mansion in London to billionaire Ken Griffin, in which Tal and Oren had reportedly served as referrers in what was the highest sale in the city since 2011.

Then, the team closed a deal on a $238 million sale of a New York City penthouse, where Griffin was also the buyer. According to Forbes, that deal is still the most expensive home sale in the U.S. However, Griffin has downplayed the role the Alexanders had in that deal, according to Business Insider.

In March 2019, the Alexanders represented the seller in the sale of a $50 million Miami mansion, which was the highest price ever paid for a single-family home in Miami-Dade County at the time.

Tal and Oren have been a part of several real estate deals involving celebrities and other high-profile names. According to Forbes, they sold a Miami penthouse to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2018 and have represented billionaire Leon Black, fashion mogul Steve Madden and designer Tommy Hilfinger.

The pair launched their own firm, Official Partners, in 2022. Last year, Oren's wedding to model Kamila Hansen was featured in Vogue magazine.

The three Alexander brothers were arrested in Miami Wednesday. An indictment from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York accused twins Alon and Oren, 37, and Tal, 38, of working together along with others for more than a decade "to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of victims."

According to prosecutors, the trio of Alexander brothers used Tal and Oren's fame to lure women to attend private gatherings using the promise of luxury trips. On multiple occasions, one or more of the brothers along with other men allegedly raped women at the events, physically restraining victims and ignoring their screams during the assaults.

All three defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Alon and Oren were also charged with one count each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, while Tal was charged with two counts.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.