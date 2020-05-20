Who is Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eric Rosengren is one of the 12 Federal Reserve district bank presidents helping to navigate the U.S. economy through the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Rosengren has led the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston since 2007 and has touted his data-driven approach to crafting views on the national and regional economies.

He joined the Boston Fed in 1985 as an economist in the research department, but has worked in a number of different roles, including assistant vice president, vice president and head of the banking and monetary policy section of the research department.

He has authored more than 100 articles and papers on economics and finance.

In 2020, Rosengren is not a member of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. He's slated to return as an alternate member in 2021, and a voting member in 2022.

Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Rosengren received his doctorate in economies from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

