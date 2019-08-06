What Bezos, Zuckerberg, mega-rich lost as stocks spiraled

The world's 500 richest people lost a collective $117 billion, or 2.1 percent of their net worth, on Monday as stocks plunged across the world amid global fears of an escalation in the US-China trade war, according to a Bloomberg report.

Twenty-one members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost $1 billion or more each as investors responded to increasing tensions between China and the U.S. The world’s richest man, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, was hit hardest with a loss of $3.4 billion as the company’s shares plunged 3.2 percent. Forbes also noted that the net worth of the 10 richest moguls whose fortunes are connected to Hong Kong-listed companies have tumbled $19 billion since July 23.

The markets spun-out, becoming incredibly volatile when the Chinese Yuan devalued to 2008 levels against the dollar, a retaliatory measure in the trade war against the U.S.

Despite the market windfall, Forbes reported that 500 individuals on the index control nearly $5.4 trillion, an 11 percent increase from the start of this year and Bezos still holds his title with a cool $110 billion.

Take a look at the others who took hits during the market frenzy.

JEFF BEZOS

Amazon.com’s founder Jeff Bezos lost $3.4 billion, but still claims a net worth of $110 billion.

MARK ZUCKERBERG

The infamous Facebook founder, philanthropist, and recent cryptocurrency innovator dropped $2.8 billion. The technology entrepreneur is worth $75.5 billion.

BERNARD ARNAULT

Bernard Arnault, French business magnate and well-known chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton lost $3.2 billion. He is currently worth $104.2 billion, as of writing of this article.

MUKESH AMBANI

The Indian businessman, and chairman and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited lost $2.4 billion. His fortune is currently valued at $52.7 billion.

BILL GATES

The world’s former richest man and Microsoft founder lost $2 billion in the market meltdown and his current net worth is $103.8 billion.