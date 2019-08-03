Facebook adds name to Instagram, WhatsApp

Continue Reading Below

Instagram and WhatsApp users will be seeing more of Facebook as the social media giant adds its name as part of a branding strategy meant to unify its family of apps.

The company said it would add the “From Facebook” tag to its Instagram and WhatsApp brands and the Facebook name would be visible to users inside the apps. The move brings the brands in line with Workplace, Portal and Oculus, which include Facebook in their marketing.

“We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook,” spokeswoman Bertie Thomson said in an email to The Wall Street Journal.

The move reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to unify the services that Facebook offers.

Tech news site The Information first reported the branding change.