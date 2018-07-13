What Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to charge for a trip to space

He has already conquered the world of online retail and now Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to transport you to space via his rocket company Blue Origin but it will cost you.

Continue Reading Below

He plans to charge passengers about $200,000 to $300,000 for the New Shepard’s maiden voyage to space next year, according to Reuters.

The space vehicle sits on a 60-foot-tall rocket in a capsule and is designed to autonomously fly six people more than 62 miles above the Earth. It goes high enough to see the curvature of the planet and is large enough for passengers to float freely and experience weightlessness.

In line with its’ mission of making spaceflight suitable for tourists, the New Shepard includes six large observation windows which Blue Origin says make up a third of the pressurized capsule.

Bezos’ price appears to be in line with competitors. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is charging $250,000 per ticket. The company says it has sold 650 tickets – though neither have set a date for flights to start.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Bezos became the first person to top $100 billion in net worth, according to Forbes. As of mid-July that figure ticked up to $112 billion with Amazon shares sitting at an all-time high.