Weinstein wants a 'fair' trial; seeks new court for rape case

Anywhere but New York City - that's what Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want for the disgraced former movie mogul's upcoming sexual assault trial.

Weinstein's lawyers petitioned the New York State Supreme Court Friday for a venue change, suggesting Albany County in upstate New York, Suffolk County on Long Island or "another county outside of New York County."

His attorneys cited the "unending and ever-expanding deluge of local, national and international news, press coverage and online social media hysteria that has universally demonized defendant and prejudged him as guilty, not just of crimes charged, but of many, many others."

Weinstein has been charged with raping an unidentified woman in 2013 inside a Manhattan hotel room and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. He is free on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty in July 2018 to charges of first-degree rape, third-degree rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9, 2019, in New York City.