Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bets more on banks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is once again betting on financials, increasing its stake in several of the top U.S. banks.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 28.39 -0.31 -1.08% USB U.S. BANCORP INC. 50.46 -0.45 -0.88% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 102.42 -0.67 -0.65% PNC PNC FINL SVC 120.61 -0.87 -0.72% BK THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP. 51.77 -0.66 -1.26% TRV THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC. 126.93 -1.11 -0.87%

The conglomerate disclosed in regulatory filings that it purchased more shares of Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial, Bank of New York Mellon and Travelers in the fourth quarter. Berkshire also bought shares in General Motors, energy company Suncor and cloud-computing company Red Hat, which was recently acquired by IBM.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg RHT RED HAT 180.02 +0.04 +0.02% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 136.48 -1.04 -0.76% SU SUNCOR ENERGY 32.55 +0.21 +0.65% GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 38.89 -0.11 -0.28%

The disclosure came months after Berkshire disclosed that it had purchased more than 35 million shares of JPMorgan in the third quarter. At the time, the stake was worth $4 billion. Berkshire is heavily invested in financials and also owns a stake in Goldman Sachs.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg ORCL ORACLE CORPORATION 51.48 +0.06 +0.12% AAPL APPLE INC. 170.80 +0.62 +0.36% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 48.52 -0.50 -1.02%

Buffett’s firm also disclosed that it had dumped its entire 41 million shares of tech firm Oracle just one month after it purchased them. It also cut its stakes in Apple and Wells Fargo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Berkshire Hathaway shares sank slightly in trading Thursday.