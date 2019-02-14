Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bets more on banks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is once again betting on financials, increasing its stake in several of the top U.S. banks.
The conglomerate disclosed in regulatory filings that it purchased more shares of Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial, Bank of New York Mellon and Travelers in the fourth quarter. Berkshire also bought shares in General Motors, energy company Suncor and cloud-computing company Red Hat, which was recently acquired by IBM.
The disclosure came months after Berkshire disclosed that it had purchased more than 35 million shares of JPMorgan in the third quarter. At the time, the stake was worth $4 billion. Berkshire is heavily invested in financials and also owns a stake in Goldman Sachs.
Buffett’s firm also disclosed that it had dumped its entire 41 million shares of tech firm Oracle just one month after it purchased them. It also cut its stakes in Apple and Wells Fargo.
Berkshire Hathaway shares sank slightly in trading Thursday.
