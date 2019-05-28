Bidding for the chance to have a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett remains open for a few more days, but the price tag has reportedly hit record territory.

Continue Reading Below

The 20th annual auction for a meal with the third-richest person in the world reached $3,500,100, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, just two days after bidding began.

That figure surpassed the record price of $3,456,789 that was paid in 2016 and 2012.

The auction, held on eBay, seeks to fundraise for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett started working with Glide through his first wife, Susie, when she volunteered at the charity.

The winner of the auction and up to seven of their friends get to have lunch with Buffett at New York City’s Smith & Wollensky, according to the site. The auction ends on Friday.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Fox Business’ Matthew Kazin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.