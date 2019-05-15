Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals Amazon stake worth $900M

Berkshire Hathaway revealed the size of its stake in Amazon in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, weeks after Warren Buffett touted the e-commerce giant and its CEO, Jeff Bezos.

Buffett’s firm held 483,300 shares in Amazon worth $860.6 million as of the end of its most recent quarter on March 31, according to the 13F filing. At current stock prices, the stake is worth more than $900 million.

Buffett confirmed the firm’s investment in Amazon at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, but did not initially reveal the size of the stake. The “Oracle of Omaha” told CNBC at the time that one of his employees made the decision.

“I’ve been a fan [of Amazon], and I’ve been an idiot for not buying,” he said.

Aside from its stake in Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway also partners with the e-commerce leader and investment bank J.P. Morgan Chase on a healthcare initiative. Dubbed “Haven,” the venture seeks to reduce healthcare costs and improve benefits for employees.

Berkshire Hathaway also disclosed increases in its investments in J.P. Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines and cloud computing firm Red Hat. The firm cut its holdings in Wells Fargo and Southwest Airlines.