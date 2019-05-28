Walmart hires Suresh Kumar, ex-Google, Amazon, Microsoft exec, as new CTO

Walmart announced Tuesday that former Google, Microsoft and Amazon executive Suresh Kumar has joined the company as its chief technology officer and chief development officer.

Kumar most recently worked at Google as vice president and general manager of display of analytics, video and app ads, Walmart said in a statement. He has 25 years in the technology industry. He served as the corporate vice president of cloud infrastructure and operations at Microsoft.

He worked at Amazon for 15 years and served various roles at the retailer including vice president of technology for retail systems and operations.

The retail giant said Kumar will join the company on July 8. He will report directly to president and CEO Doug McMillon. The company said Kumar will supervise technology at Sam’s Club and internationally.

“Walmart is one of the great success stories in how a company evolves over time to serve the changing needs of its customers, and today, it is in the midst of a very exciting digital transformation,” Kumar said in a statement. “With more than 11,000 stores, a high-growth eCommerce business and more than two million associates worldwide, the potential for technology to help people at scale is unparalleled, and I am excited to be part of this.”

Kumar holds a PhD in Engineering from Princeton and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

McMillon said Kumar has a “unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail, including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud and machine learning.”

Walmart’s former CTO, Jeremy King, left the company earlier this year to join social media app Pinterest.