Walmart e-commerce chief Marc Lore to step down
Lore joined Walmart in 2016 after the big-box retailer bought e-commerce website Jet.com
Walmart’s e-commerce chief Marc Lore is stepping down from his role at the retailer at the end of January, the company announced in a filing on Friday.
Shares opened lower.
Lore, who was the point in fending off competition from rivals such as Amazon, joined Walmart in 2016 after the big-box retailer bought e-commerce website Jet.com, which he founded, for $3.3 billion. Prior to Jet.com, Lore founded and led other e-commerce and Internet companies, including Quidsi and The Pit, Inc.
He was responsible for several strategic online acquisitions including Bonobos and Moosejaw to name a few. The goal, when he joined, was to ramp up Walmart's online business quickly which had lagged rivals.
In the third quarter, e-commerce sales jumped 79%
Lore will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to Walmart through September.
As for his next move, he hinted to ReCode that he will help build "a city of the future" which will incorporate a "reformed version of capitalism" while declining to elaborate.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.