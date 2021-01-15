Expand / Collapse search
Walmart e-commerce chief Marc Lore to step down

Lore joined Walmart in 2016 after the big-box retailer bought e-commerce website Jet.com

Walmart’s e-commerce chief Marc Lore is stepping down from his role at the retailer at the end of January, the company announced in a filing on Friday.

Shares opened lower.

WMTWALMART INC.144.82-2.10-1.43%

Lore, who was the point in fending off competition from rivals such as Amazon,  joined Walmart in 2016 after the big-box retailer bought e-commerce website Jet.com, which he founded, for $3.3 billion. Prior to Jet.com, Lore founded and led other e-commerce and Internet companies, including Quidsi and The Pit, Inc.

He was responsible for several strategic online acquisitions including Bonobos and Moosejaw to name a few. The goal, when he joined, was to ramp up Walmart's online business quickly which had lagged rivals.

In the third quarter, e-commerce sales jumped 79%

AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,106.17-21.30-0.68%

Lore will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to Walmart through September.

As for his next move, he hinted to ReCode that he will help build "a city of the future" which will incorporate a "reformed version of capitalism" while declining to elaborate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.