Wall Street CEOs called to Capitol Hill, here's the list

A decade after the financial crisis, Wednesday’s testimony to Congress will be a Who’s Who of the financial world, many of whom will argue the U.S. banking system is strong and can survive another crisis. FOX Business takes a look at the CEOs who will be questioned by lawmakers.

Michael Corbat, Chairman & CEO of Citigroup:

Continue Reading Below

Corbat has been the CEO of Citigroup since 2012 and has worked at Citi or its predecessor companies for the entirety of his career.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg C CITIGROUP INC. 64.86 -0.34 -0.53%

Jamie Dimon, Chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co:

Dimon was named Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co in December of 2006. He previously served on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 104.67 -0.20 -0.19%

James Gorman, Chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley:

Gorman joined Morgan Stanley in February of 2006 as the president and COO of the Global Wealth Management Group. In January of 2010, he became the CEO and was named Chairman in January of 2012.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg MS MORGAN STANLEY 44.21 -0.05 -0.10%

Brian Moynihan, Chairman & CEO of Bank of America:

Moynihan has been Chairman and CEO of Bank of America since January of 2010. Previously Moynihan was the President of Consumer and Small Business Banking at the firm.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 28.79 -0.10 -0.35%

Ronald O’Hanley, President & CEO of State Street Corporation:

O'Hanley is president and CEO of State Street Corporation, joining in 2015. Previously he served as president of Asset Management & Corporate Service for Fidelity Investments.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg STT STATE STREET 67.96 -0.47 -0.69%

Charles Scharf, Chairman & CEO of Bank of New York Mellon:

Scharf has been the Chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon since July of 2017. Peviously Scharf was the CEO of Visa Inc and serves on the Microsoft board of directors.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BK THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP. 50.84 -0.15 -0.30%

David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs:

Solomon became the CEO of Goldman Sachs in October of 2018. Previously Solomon was the joint head of the investment banking division at the firm.