Former Wall Street banker goes missing in China amid probe: report

A Chinese private equity investor who has worked at some of Wall Street’s top banks is missing after authorities started a probe into allegations of misconduct, according to reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wang Chaoyong is the founder of ChinaEquity Investment Co. His situation was disclosed by the Chinese media group Caixin and reported by Bloomberg News.

Earlier this year, ChinaEquity became the target of regulators amid allegations of a range of improprieties. The allegations included illegal transfer of interest, breach of contract and using assets of investors to fund connected parties, according to the Caixin report.

Wang was sought by police on Nov. 30 in Beijing and reportedly hasn’t been seen in public since.

BLACKBURN URGES COMMERCE DEPARTMENT TO ADD MORE CHINESE COMPANIES TO 'ENTITY LIST,' RESTRICT TRADE

Wang was last seen in his office in the Chinese capital’s central business district on Nov. 29.

ChinaEquity was among the country’s earliest private equity and venture capital firms when it was established in 1999.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Wang had previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, according to a biography on the firm’s website.