Value investor Warren Buffett distances himself from Amazon stock buy

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett seems to be disowning himself from the purchase of Amazon stocks after one of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio managers invested in the e-commerce giant.

Buffett tells FOX Business’ Liz Claman, “I didn't know about it until after it was done,” on the eve to the start of Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO is referring to the investment transaction executed by either Todd Combs and Ted Wechsler, who manage more than $13 billion in equities for the company.

Buffett, the 88-year-old “Oracle of Omaha,” is an extremely disciplined and diligent value investor who never overpays, even if he falls in love with the company.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, Amazon is an investment Buffett wouldn’t bite at if he were making the decision.