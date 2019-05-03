Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sitting on $112 billion in cash, he says

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett told FOX Business the conglomerate’s cash position is close to $112 billion.

“It goes up about $100 million a day, a business day,” he told Liz Claman on during the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday.

That huge cash nugget has many investors speculating what the 88-year-old Oracle of Omaha may buy next, Buffett says he is scouring the globe for opportunities.

“In terms of size, there are probably a dozen countries in the world that should have some companies that we would be interested in,” he said.

As for the United States, Buffett said international opportunities may be a better value because the cost of investing in the United States is on the rise.

Shareholders of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway flooded the convention center in Omaha on the eve of the company’s shareholders meeting.

