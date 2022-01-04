Utah tech CEO resigns over anti-Semitic email

The founder and former chief executive of a Utah tech company is out after sending an email outlining an anti-Semitic vaccination conspiracy theory.

David Bateman of Entrata claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by "the Jews" to exterminate people, according to FOX 13 of Salt Lake City.

Bateman's email urged people not to get the vaccine, attacking its efficacy.

The email claimed the coronavirus pandemic and "systematic extermination of billions of people" would lead to an effort to "consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule."

Bateman confirmed in a text message to FOX 13 that he sent the email. He said he had "nothing but love for the Jewish people" but he echoed the assertions in the email, which he said contained his personal opinion and was intended for a few friends.

Among the people who received the email were Ryan Smith, owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz; GOP Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, a Democrat.

Bateman has retired as CEO of Entrata, a property management software company, but had remained chair of the company’s board.

He had also been a prominent figure in Utah Republican politics.

The Entrata board of directors asked Bateman to step down Tuesday, and he agreed.

"The opinions expressed by Dave were his alone and do not reflect the views or values of Entrata ... To be absolutely clear, we at Entrata firmly condemn antisemitism in any and all forms," CEO Adam Edmunds said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.