Blue state mass exodus accelerating as COVID uncertainty drags on

Americans are moving in droves out of blue states with a tight rein on the coronavirus pandemic and into red states that are more affordable and a little freer.

According to new Census Bureau data, 18 different states including Washington D.C. saw a decrease in population from June 2020 to July 2021. The largest drop-offs were experienced in New York, losing approximately 319,000 people, California losing 261,000 and Illinois 113,000.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas gained about 310,000 new residents and Florida welcome in about 211,000.

A new survey from United Van Lines revealed other top inbound states for 2021 included Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. The moving company's communications director Eily Cummings told FOX Business that United Van Lines predicts the migration from Democrat states will continue in 2022.

Most Americans making the great migration are attempting to escape states that are still locked down due to COVID-19. Texas Rep. Pat Fallon credited the Lone Star state’s abundance of "freedom and liberty," during an appearance on "Varney & Co." last month for pulling in newcomers.

Now Texas’ economy is reportedly surging due to an influx in consumer spending, according to state Comptroller Glenn Hegar, while businesses in other states such as California are closing up shop once again. Texas hit a record of $3.6 billion in sales tax for the month of December.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" last week that the Sunshine State is happy to have blue-state families move in and bring their investments, especially businesses making the move from states like New York. He described future opportunities to relocate companies to Florida as "limitless."

"There’s 900 people a day moving to the state of Florida," he said. "A few from the New York Stock Exchange is probably included in that mix."

In addition, Marcus and Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji told "Mornings with Maria" that Florida has "always done a great job" with its pro-business attitude, yet the pandemic put the state’s corporate growth "on steroids."

