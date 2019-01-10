US economy is in 'great shape': Home Depot co-founder Marcus

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus touted President Trump’s pro-business policies for encouraging the creation of new jobs and record low unemployment rate as the latest sign of U.S. economic strength.

“I would say from a standpoint of a businessman looking at it, nonpolitically, that the economy is in great shape,” Marcus told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday.

According to the December jobs report, the U.S. added 312,000 jobs last month, greatly surpassing Wall Street’s expected 177,000 jobs. The recent positive job numbers comes on the heels of a wild month for the markets with rampant volatility as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted the worst December performances since the Great Depression.

“You can’t look at the vagaries of the market,” Marcus said. “The market is schizophrenic controlled by algorithms.”

Optimism among small business owners continues to push record highs with record high job openings and job creation plans strengthening, according to the latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index.

“From the business standpoint, I think that most people are doing very, very well,” Marcus said. “I know the small businesses are growing. We have more small businesses forming in the United States.”