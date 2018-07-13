UPS reaches tentative deal with union members

A segment of United Parcel Services’ (UPS) union members have reached a tentative agreement with the courier company for a new five-year contract, the company announced on Friday.

The new deal covers about 11,000 UPS freight employees represented by Teamsters.

The company says deals have now been reached for both the freight and small package union segments.

Details of the agreement were not immediately made public.

The current contract, which was for a five-year duration, expires at the end of July. The new contract, if ratified, would go into effect August 1.

Last month, the two parties reached a separate agreement on the national contract for the company’s 260,000 unionized employees.

Up for negotiation are employees’ wages, pension and welfare contributions, improved overtime provisions and worker safety.

The Teamsters division encompasses UPS drivers, pilots, part-time loaders and unloaders, dockworkers, among other employees.

UPS transports shipments are equal to 6% of the nation’s GDP, according to CNN. The company generated $66 billion in revenue in 2017.