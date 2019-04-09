Twitter paid Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018, an ode to old character limit

Twitter paid its CEO Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018, a homage to the social media company’s old, 140-character limit.

According a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Dorsey did not receive any additional compensation or benefits from Twitter last year.

“As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation and benefits for 2015, 2016 and 2017, and in 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40,” the firm said in the regulatory filing.

Despite not taking a salary, however, Dorsey still managed to pocket about $80 million in 2018: According to Forbes, he sold 1.7 million shares of Square that year. He’s worth an estimated $4.7 billion, with his 61 million shares of Square accounting for $3.9 billion.

Dorsey isn’t the only executive in Silicon Valley to eschew a traditional salary. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google co-founders take home a base salary of $1 per year.