Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts billionaires as dishonest, narcissistic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her crusade against billionaires on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the freshman congresswoman and self-described Democratic socialist criticized a CNBC opinion piece that defended some of the psychopathic tendencies displayed by business leaders, suggesting it ultimately made them better leaders.

The article cited a study published by the Australian Psychopathological Society in 2016, which found that up to 21 percent of people in the upper echelons of the corporate world display psychopathic characteristics, such as narcissism and high levels of entitlement.

“Justifying psychopathy because low empathy, narcissism, dishonesty + lack of deep emotional attachments are traits that have made a tiny handful of people billionaires (yet land many more people in prison while not getting adequate mental healthcare) is very 2019,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

It’s not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has railed against the wealthy elite in the U.S.

In late January, she agreed that a political system that allows billionaires to exist alongside extreme poverty is immoral.

"I don't think that necessarily means that all billionaires are immoral," she noted, citing Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, both of whom are major philanthropists.

“I’m not saying that, but I do think a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I think that it’s wrong that a vast majority of the country does not make a living great wage. I think it’s wrong that you can work 100 hours and not feed your kids. I think it’s wrong that corporations like Walmart and Amazon can get paid."