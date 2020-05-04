Trump says he knows what business owners are up against during the coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump knows business owners, both large and small are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic and says a number of things are being done to help.

The president covered that along with other challenges during a FOX News Town Hall on Sunday hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump took a number of viewer questions summarizing their problems and asking for advice.

The president responded to the concerns of a restaurant owner.

"The restaurant business is a tough business to start off with, not an easy business. We're doing a number of things," said Trump. "Number one, the supply chain is going to be in great shape. I did the Production Defense Production Act. We did things. The problem with the supply chain is you have people that have gotten sick with the COVID-19. You've had the people and they've gotten sick. They're getting better and they're all getting better. And you can't make them work. I don't want them to work, frankly, if they're not feeling great.".

"So we're not going to have any chain problem. The bigger problem is what are you going to do with the restaurant, which was, you know, a nice little business, but all of a sudden they have half the number of seats if they go. Eventually we're going to have all those seats back. You're going to have all those seats. I want to sit next to people."

Trump says the stimulus is there, but the greatest thing that can be done is get rid of the virus.

"Because then everything comes back together than ever. You don't need stimulus once that's happening. Now, what is happening is a sip. You know, we're talking about three trillion, not just two trillion. Three trillion. It could even go to six. And we're going to have a tremendous year next year because of what we're doing and laying the seeds."

"In addition, we saved the airlines. We saved others," said Trump. "You know, one thing happened on Friday that was very big. Boeing, a great company. Then they had the problem that people know a different problem. And then they end up with this with their sales are cut so badly because of this, which is, by the way, also happening in Europe, as you know, with their competitor, no airplanes. They floated a bond issue, borrowed money very, very successfully at a good rate on Friday. That's a big step."