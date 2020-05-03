Trump says the country must reopen and get the economy going

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump wants to reopen the country, get people back to work and get the U.S. economy going again, but he knows some people are scared about the impact of the coronavirus.

"If you are scared, you are going to stay back a little bit. If you are 60, we have to protect those people and maybe they stay back longer," said Trump. "I think you can have it both ways. A lot of people want to go back. You see demonstrations all over the country and those are meaningful demonstrations. You also have people who are very scared."

The president covered that along with issues including stimulus measures, coronavirus vaccines and small business challenges during a FOX News Town Hall on Sunday hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

"There are other people scared about being locked in a room and losing their job and not having any income These are people who want to get back to working and make a living and they are afraid their job isn't going to be there and if you keep it going too long that is going to happen." added Trump.

On the subject of stimulus, Trump says you can expect more.

"There is more help coming and we have to do more on that aspect, it is very bipartisan."

The president tried to reassure one viewer who worried about whether her job will be there. "You're going to have your jobs, you're going to get a better job and you'll get a job where you'll make more money."

"The president has been very clear, keeping Americans at work, putting them back to work, protecting American business was our number one priority in an unprecedented way," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "We now have three trillion dollars that we're putting into the economy. "That's just beginning. So for those Americans who haven't received their money yet, they will over the next few weeks."

"Last week alone, we did two point one million of small business loans averaging eighty five thousand dollars or less. We've already sent an enormous number over one hundred and twenty million direct deposits and checks," added Mnuchin. "And in the next round, we will go back and work with Congress just as we have before, to make sure we protect American business. American workers and to stimulate the economy going forward."

Trump said the country had to be shutdown, but it will rebound.

"I think we are going to have an incredible following year. "We're going to go into a transition in the third quarter and we are going to see things happening that look good," said Trump. "We did the right thing, I think we saved millions of lives, but now we have to get it back open."