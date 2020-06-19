Trump nominates SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Geoffrey Berman as US attorney in New York

President Trump nominated the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, to replace Geoffrey Berman as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, late Friday night.

“For the past three years, Jay has been an extraordinarily successful SEC Chairman, overseeing efforts to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness, and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Shortly after the annoucement by the Department of Justice, ABC News reported via Twitter that Berman was fired after declining other positions within the department.

Craig Carpenito, currently the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, will serve as the Acting United States Attorney for the Souther District of New York starting July 3rd as the Senate considers Clayton’s nomination.

Berman is resigning from the office after two-and-a-half years on the job. He sometimes caught the ire of the White House as his office is reportedly investigating Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a campaign finance case that has led to charges against two of former New York mayor's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Berman took the job in January 2018 after his predecessor, Preet Bhara, was fired by Trump. Bhara has been critical of the president since leaving the role.

“With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” Barr said about Berman.

Other notable former Manhattan U.S. attorneys include Giuliani, Mary Jo White, who was the first and only woman to be the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and went on to beocme SEC Chair, former Director of the FBI James Comey, and Robert Morgenthau, who became the District Attorney of Manhattan and was the longest-serving district attorney in the history of the State of New York.

