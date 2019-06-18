These are the top 10 CEOs in the US, according to their employees

article

CEOs in the U.S. have faced heavy amounts of criticism so far this year.

Continue Reading Below

They’ve contended with presidential candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders bearing down on the massive pay disparity between business leaders and their employees.

And that’s not to mention Disney heiress Abigail Disney calling out American companies and their chief executives for perpetuating vast inequality between employees and their CEOs, blasting corporate executives for their “addiction” to money, all while paying their workers less than a living wage.

Not all companies are created equal, however.

On Tuesday, Glassdoor released its annual list of the top 100 CEOs in the U.S., based on anonymous feedback submitted by their employees. Across the approximately 900,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Advertisement

Employees were asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including: rate sentiment around their CEO’s leadership and whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance. To qualify for the list, CEOs needed to receive at least 100 approval ratings and 100 senior management ratings over the course of one year. If there were not enough ratings, that CEO would not be considered.

FOX Business takes a closer look at some of the top executives in the business:

1. VMware’s Pat Gelsinger (99 percent approval)

Gelsinger joined VMware in 2012 as CEO. Under his leadership, the company has expanded from its "core strength in visualization" to become a "recognized global leader in cloud infrastructure, enterprise mobility and cybersecurity," according to his LinkedIn. Gelsinger previously was president and COO of EMC's Information Infrastructure Products business.

2. H-E-B’s Charles C. Butt (99 percent approval)

A billionaire, Butt inherited the Texas-based H-E-B supermarket chain in 1971. The company now has more than 300 stores and $20 billion in sales, according to Forbes.

3. In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder (99 percent approval)

One of the few women to top the list, Snyder is the owner and heir of the beloved California burger chain, In-N-Out, which her grandparents founded in 1948. According to Forbes, she took on the job of president in 2010. Since then, she has expanded the number of locations by 80.

4. T-Mobile’s John Legere (99 percent approval)

In 2012, Legere became CEO of T-Mobile, although he'd spent about 20 years at AT&T. He's now in the process of a $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, the nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

5. Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen (98 percent approval)

Narayen has been CEO of Adobe since 2007, although he became and president and COO in 2005. In his Adobe bio, Narayen said that if he were not at Adobe, he would be a professional golfer.

6. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (98 percent approval)

In 2014, Nadella replaced Steve Ballmer as the chief executive at Microsoft. Under his tenure, the company has shifted its focus from a mobile strategy to cloud computing and augmented reality. According to Forbes, the company's stock has climbed by more than 150 percent since he became CEO.

7. McKinsey & Company’s Kevin Sneader (98 percent approval)

Sneader has worked at McKinsey for more than 29 years, according to his LinkedIn.

8. LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (97 percent approval)

As CEO of LinkedIn, Weiner was instrumental in the company's $26 billion acquisition by Microsoft in 2016. He first started with the company in 2008, as interim president.

9. Intuitive Surgical’s Gary S. Guthart (97 percent approval)

Guthart has worked for Intuitive Surgical since 1996, according to his LinkedIn. He started as president in 2007 and became CEO in 2010.

10. Best Buy’s Hubert Joly (97 percent approval)

Joly previously served as CEO of Carlson, a global hospital company that's based in Minnesota. He also serves on the board of directors for Ralph Lauren.