Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Tesla rival Lucid Motors runs commercial following Musk's 'SNL' monologue

The Lucid Air claims to be the first 500+ mile electric vehicle with a starting price of $77,400.

close
Former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Joe Piscopo weighs in on Elon Musk hosting the show. video

Elon Musk hosting SNL is 'spectacular': Joe Piscopo

Former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Joe Piscopo weighs in on Elon Musk hosting the show.

Tesla's rival in the electric car market wasted no time taking advantage of Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Lucid Motors ran an ad for its luxury car right after Musk finished his monologue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Lucid Air claims to be the first 500+ mile electric vehicle with a starting price of $77,400.

That range would surpass the capabilities of Tesla vehicles currently on the market.

Lucid Motors is expected to make its first deliveries of the Air sedan to customers by later this year. The car’s original launch window of spring 2021 was moved back due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA, INC. 672.37 +8.83 +1.33%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tesla’s value has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, establishing Musk as the third richest person on Earth, according to Forbes. Musk also founded SpaceX and The Boring Company.