Sun Valley conference has started with many big names showing up

The 2024 edition of Allen & Company’s Sun Valley Conference started earlier in the week – and quite a few big names have made the trek to participate.

Photos taken at this year’s gathering showed it has business leaders from the media, tech, venture capital, retail and many more industries brushing shoulders in the same Idaho resort town. And, like prior years, some of the attendees are part of the three-comma club, helping the Allen & Company conference hold onto its nickname as being the "summer camp for billionaires."

The media and entertainment industry had multiple CEOs present in Sun Valley, with Bob Iger of Disney and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery seen.

Shari Redstone came for the conference, too. Her attendance this year is particularly notable since Paramount Global, which she controls through National Amusements Inc. and Skydance Media, recently announced a deal to merge together.

In tech, individuals such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos turned up to Allen & Company’s conference.

All four of those individuals are billionaires, according to Forbes.

While in Sun Valley on Wednesday, Bezos – reported to have the world's second-largest personal fortune at $216.3 billion – spent time with fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The power couple have been engaged since last summer.

Another billionaire at the conference was New England Patriots owner and Kraft Group CEO Robert Kraft. His pro football team was worth an estimated $7 billion in 2023, according to Forbes.

Photos have also emerged of Walmart CEO Doug McMillan, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Thrive Capital CEO Josh Kushner in Idaho.

This year’s gathering is slated to run through Saturday, per media reports, and marks the latest iteration put on by Allen & Co. over several decades.

Many attendees at the 2024 Allen & Co. conference have participated in past years.

The town of Sun Valley, also known for its accessibility to various outdoor pursuits, is typically home to slightly under 1,800 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.