Help our service members, their families during the holidays, 3 new ways to connect: USO CEO Crouch

The USO meets our men and women in the military when they enter service. We are with them at home, on deployments to remote and far-flung regions of the world, and when they and their families move to a new base, the USO is there to greet them.

Through good times and bad, we are there for our military families. We strive to be their home away from home when they need it most. And if there is one thing that COVID has taught us, it is home is everything.

As we enter a holiday season that is going to be different for all of us, many of our service members and their families will not be able to come home.

We are asking our fellow Americans to find ways to connect with our military in new and meaningful ways.

The reality is most people don’t think about our military unless we are in a large-scale war, and that’s normal. But, according to a 2019 survey, 44% of military spouses and 34% of service members said isolation from family and friends is a big challenge they are facing. With relatively few Americans connected to the military during what most consider a time of peace, they are not aware of the everyday sacrifices their fellow countrymen and women and their families make.

Now is the time to change this.

We need to give our service members more appreciation for their service both abroad and at home. Whether it’s the 100,000-plus National Guard members helping in the fight against COVID-19, packing sandbags and boarding up stores before a hurricane, or participating in rigorous training exercises, our service members are putting their lives on the line to serve our country.

We should be proud of their courage, sacrifice and dedication.

But our service members are struggling now more than ever amidst the pandemic. Leave is cancelled, troops are quarantined, and anxiety is high as COVID spreads on bases and in cramped ships.

Birthdays, holidays and other special occasions may be spent alone. The least we can do is make sure our heroes know they aren’t forgotten.

In addition to our service members, their spouses, children and loved ones make frequent sacrifices.

Military families move a lot. Military spouses sacrifice their careers while military kids must attend new schools, make new friends and start all over again and again in new towns and new homes more than most of us could possibly imagine. In fact, military families can expect to move an average of eight to 12 times throughout a 20-year military career.

There are less than two million Americans responsible for our country’s safety and security from foreign enemies as well as providing support for operations within the United States, and every one of them needs to hear they are appreciated.

Now, more than ever, is the time for Americans to do three things to show their gratitude for our men and women in uniform.

First, please consider learning more about our military, their families and what they do.

Talk to your military neighbors and ask them how long and where they’ve served. If it can be done safely, visit a museum or monument where you can learn more about American history and how our military has helped shape it.

Second, show your appreciation for those serving by sending a message of thanks and join with 3.6 million other patriotic Americans who have already expressed their support.

Or you can send a care package using USO Wishbook to help lessen the separation felt by troops and their families during this time of year. Even more opportunities to give back can be found at on our USO Holidays page.

Third, donate to your favorite military or veteran’s charity.

The USO would undoubtedly appreciate your hard-earned dollars to support our troops, but there are also other excellent opportunities out there to provide financial support.

We hope by doing these three things, you will not only make a connection with your fellow Americans, but that our service members will know you are grateful for all they do to keep those of us at home safe by protecting our homeland from threats we may never even know about.

And most importantly, we hope you will walk away with a greater awareness, appreciation and understanding of our military, and with the knowledge that you did your part to keep our service members and their families connected to home during these uncertain times.

Dr. J.D. Crouch, II is CEO and President of the USO.

