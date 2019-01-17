Renault says it's considering CEO Ghosn succession, new governance

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault confirmed on Thursday that it was considering new leadership to replace embattled Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, after French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called publicly for a board meeting to address his succession.

"The governing bodies of Renault are actively working to find the best solution for the future governance of the group, with a view to preserving the company's interests and strengthening the Renault-Nissan Alliance," Renault said in a statement issued in the name of acting chairman Philippe Lagayette and another senior director.

The statement came a day after Le Maire called for a change of Renault's leadership, in the wake of a Tokyo court's refusal to release Ghosn on bail as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)