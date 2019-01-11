Carlos Ghosn indicted on two new charges

Tokyo prosecutors have indicated former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was charged with aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, and for understating his compensation for three years, from 2015 to 2017, showed a statement from his lawyer, Motonari Otsuru.

Ghosn has been detained since his November arrest.

Otsuru said his team was applying for bail to have Ghosn released.

He had already been charged for under-reporting his income for the five years through 2015.

It is uncommon for defendants in Japan who deny their charges to be granted bail ahead of trial, according to Reuters.

Ghosn’s lawyer said earlier this week that his client would likely be held until the trial which could begin in about six months.

Even if bail were granted, Ghosn would not likely be released until Tuesday given that Monday is public holiday.

In a court hearing on Tuesday, Ghosn denied the accusations, calling them "meritless" and "unsubstantiated.".

His lawyers, in an opinion submitted to the court, argued that Ghosn's actions, including using Nissan's financial standing as collateral to secure currency exchange swaps, were undertaken with the approval of Nissan's board and officers.