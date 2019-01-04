Ghosn to make first public appearance since arrest

Ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday.

This comes after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct.

He has been detained since then and has also been re-arrested over further allegations.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo District Court approved an extension to Ghosn's detention until Jan. 11, after re-arrest by prosecutors who accuse him of aggravated breach of trust in transferring personal investment losses to Nissan, according to Reuters.

The allegations center on the use of company funds to pay a Saudi businessman who is believed to have helped him out of financial difficulties, sources said last week.

Ghosn has already been charged for allegedly under-reporting his income.

He has denied the allegations, according to local media.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who has been charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn's income, has been released on bail.