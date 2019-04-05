Ray Dalio gives Connecticut $100 million, state's largest gift ever

Ray and Barbara Dalio of Dalio Philanthropies just gifted Connecticut its biggest donation yet: $100 million.

The partnership will benefit state residents in "under-resourced" communities, particulary youth ages 14-24 who may be drifting from high school.

The couple, along with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Annie Lamont, leaders in the General Assembly, students and other stakeholders will launch a partnership to strengthen public education and promote greater economic opportunity in Connecticut. "The partnership seeks to raise $300 million over five years: $100 million from the state of Connecticut, matched by $100 million from Dalio Philanthropies and $100 million from other philanthropists and business leaders," the release details.

Connecticut's current challenges: More than one out of every five high school students in Connecticut are either disengaged or disconnected from school



The annual fiscal impact of high school dropouts on the state budget is more than $900 million



Connecticut ranks among the highest states in terms of income inequality



Employers across the state are looking to hire skilled workers in historic and emerging industries Source: Dalio Philanthropies

Along with the gift, Dalio is also calling for capitalism to be reformed. He detailed his ideas in a paper on LinkedIn.

Ray Dalio, who founded hedge fund Bridgewater Associates based in Westport, Connecticut, has a net worth of over $16 billion, as tracked by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Dalio Philanthropies has invested more than $50 million in the state’s public school districts, nonprofit organizations and communities over the past four years alone. The organization has also given $72 million to date to support "financial inclusion," according to the release.