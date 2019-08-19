Prince Andrew distances himself from Jeffrey Epstein, sex scandal involvement accusations

Britain's Prince Andrew has rejected renewed suggestions he may have been involved in the alleged sex crimes of his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew said he "has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes.”

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent," the statement continued.

The statement was released after the Mail on Sunday newspaper obtained a Dec. 6, 2010, video showing Andrew inside Epstein's New York home waving goodbye to a young woman.

The video was recorded after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution involving a minor.

Advertisement

Aside from Andrew, Epstein had connections to several other prominent names, including Presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, and was facing charges on sexual abuse as well as conspiracy.

Prince Andrew (pictured) rejected renewed suggestions that he may have been involved in the alleged sex crimes of his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. (Reuters)

Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 11 while awaiting trial. He was found hanging in his cell and was pronounced dead later that day at a hospital.

On Friday, New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled the embattled hedge fund manager’s death was a suicide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Her ruling eliminates a bevy of conspiracy theories about how the wealthy New Yorker died, including speculation that he was murdered to ensure that he could not incriminate numerous powerful men for assorted sex crimes.

The FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general are continuing to investigate Epstein's death.

FOX Business’ Mike Cherico, Shawn Carter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.