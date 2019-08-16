Jeffrey Epstein estate sued for $100M by two new accusers

Two new accusers are filing a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s multi-million dollar estate, according to The Daily News.

Continue Reading Below

The sex offender died in prison awaiting new charges he ran a sex trafficking ring that funneled underage girls who would provide sexual favors to him and others in his elite circles.

Both women, identified as Jane Does, allege they were preyed upon by the money manager while working at a coffee shop in New York City.

According to complaint obtained by The Daily News, the two aspiring models at the time were 18 and 20 years old, and were offered “hundreds of dollars” to give a massage to Epstein at his Upper East Side estate in 2004. They both state they were told the massage wouldn’t include “unwanted touching.”

The lawsuit claims Epstein, however, did sexually assault both women on separate occasions.

This is the second claim filed against the 66-year-old man since he was found dead in his jail cell, in what is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Advertisement

Jennifer Araoz filed the first lawsuit against Epstein's estate, along with Ghislaine Maxwell and other staffers she accuses helped facilitate her sexual assault by the millionaire when she was 14 years old.

Maxwell, who reportedly once dated Epstein, was recently spotted in Los Angeles at at burger joint. It was the first time she had been seen since her ex-boyfriend died by an apparent hanging in his jail cell.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS