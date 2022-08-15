Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says he tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said that has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating after experiencing mild symptoms.

Bourla, who heads the company that helped to create the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, announced the diagnosis on Twitter and shared some details of his treatment.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," the 60-year-old CEO wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."

Bourla wrote that while Paxlovid is not approved, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it for emergency use to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. He included a link to safety information in his post.

NOVAVAX TUMBLES 31% AS WANING COVID-19 VACCINE DEMAND HITS REVENUE FORECAST

"We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla wrote. "I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world."

In June, Pfizer and BioNTech SE said they had inked a $3.2 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 50.11 +1.82 +3.77%

The deal includes new versions of the shots, and they would be delivered by the fall, pending a decision by the FDA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pfizer also said at the time that it is seeking full FDA approval for its oral COVID antiviral treatment Paxlovid.