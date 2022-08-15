Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says he tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Bourla says he is 'thankful' to have had four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said that has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating after experiencing mild symptoms.

Bourla, who heads the company that helped to create the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, announced the diagnosis on Twitter and shared some details of his treatment.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," the 60-year-old CEO wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."

Bourla wrote that while Paxlovid is not approved, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it for emergency use to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. He included a link to safety information in his post.

NOVAVAX TUMBLES 31% AS WANING COVID-19 VACCINE DEMAND HITS REVENUE FORECAST

Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO

Albert Bourla, the 60-year-old chairman and CEO of Pfizer, one of the companies behind the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, on Monday said that he has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

"We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla wrote. "I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world."

In June, Pfizer and BioNTech SE said they had inked a $3.2 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PFE PFIZER INC. 50.11 +1.82 +3.77%

The deal includes new versions of the shots, and they would be delivered by the fall, pending a decision by the FDA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pfizer also said at the time that it is seeking full FDA approval for its oral COVID antiviral treatment Paxlovid.