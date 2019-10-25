How to thrive, not just survive, in your career

A managing partner of Edward Jones, Penny Pennington is thriving in her career.

Continue Reading Below

The key to doing that, and not just surviving, is bringing your passions to work, she told FOX Business.

HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN LEARN FROM THEIR MISTAKES

"I believe so strongly that a great career is rooted in something that is worth doing." - Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones

People can feel when they're not doing that. she said. "I know that over the arc of my career, there have been moments where I didn't feel that I was doing things that I could bring my passion and all my skills together to be the best possible me," Pennington told FOX Business. "And I felt that in my heart."

3 WAYS TO BUILD A FLOURISHING WORKPLACE CULTUREREAD MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

One symptom of trouble is when it's hard to get up in the morning, Pennington said, and she believes it's important to keep looking for the "yellow brick road moment."

Stocks in this Article JNSXX n.a. $n.a. n.a. (n.a.)

"You know in 'The Wizard of Oz.' when it goes from black-and-white to Technicolor? That moment where all the colors become that much more vivid? That's the way it's felt for me," Pennington said. "And when I see others unlock potential that they knew was there, but they hadn't had the opportunity to bust out with, I see that yellow brick road moment for them as well."

BLACKSTONE CEO STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN EXPLAINS HOW HE RATES POTENTIAL EMPLOYEES

"Part of thriving is watching other people helping other people achieve those kinds of moments." - Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE